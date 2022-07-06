Police investigating deadly shooting in Publix parking lot near Emory University

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Publix store.

The shooting happened at 2155 N. Decatur Road Wednesday afternoon. The address belongs to the Publix at Emory Commons location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One man died in the shooting. It is unclear if someone shot the man or if the gunshot was self-inflicted.

“Our detectives are responding to the location to continue the investigation,” police told Channel 2 Action News.

This is a developing story. Channel 2′s Tom Jones is heading to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

IN OTHER EWS