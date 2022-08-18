Lights on the roof of a police vehicle.

QUINCY – State and local police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death overnight in a Quincy apartment complex.

Quincy police officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. to 5 Crown Drive, where they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds near the stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, said the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and Quincy police.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is being investigated by Quincy police and State Police assigned to the district attorney's office. Police said they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to neighbors in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Police investigating deadly shooting at Quincy apartment complex