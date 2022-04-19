Police investigating deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta restaurant
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta restaurant Monday.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at American Wings & Seafood at 387 Cleveland Ave. SW. Officers said they found a man at the location dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police have not identified the victim or named any suspects
