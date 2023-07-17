Police investigating deadly shooting at southwest Atlanta residence
Atlanta police confirmed that a man was shot at a southwest Atlanta residence Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at 1282 Oakland Drive SW.
Police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
At this time, details are limited.
Police have not released the identity of the victim, and there is no word on a suspect at this time.
Police have not released details surrounding the shooting.
