Police investigating deadly shooting in Statesville

Statesville police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene on East Front Street near South Tradd Street.

ALSO READ: Police: Several shots fired as officers look for suspects in multi-county high-speed chase

Authorities have not said who was shot or if any arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Shots fired into west Charlotte restaurant with 10 people inside)