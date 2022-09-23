Police investigating deadly stabbing in Falmouth

Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in Falmouth Thursday night.

The Cape and Islands DA says they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 6:30 p.m. at 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth.

Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth, was transported to Falmouth Hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. Rose succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the district attorney’s office.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW