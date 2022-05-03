Police investigating deadly stabbing in Lynn

A man was stabbed to death in Lynn Monday evening.

The Essex District Attorney’s office said police responded to a reported stabbing at 36 Myrtle St. around 5:51 p.m.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The district attorney’s office said a suspect is in custody, but did not identify that person by name.

Lynn Police and the Essex District Attorney’s office are investigating.

