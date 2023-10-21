Police investigating deadly stabbing in Pico Rivera

A man was stabbed to death in Pico Rivera early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the deadly stabbing took place at the intersection of Rex Road and Bequette Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found one man suffering from stab wounds.

Woman killed after smashing into tractor-trailer

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

What led up to the stabbing remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.