Police investigating death of 13-year-old girl in basement of Manchester apartment building

Jun. 18—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday and found at The South Adams apartment complex on Olcott Street early today.

Police said the girl was found in the shared basement area of the building around 8:30 a.m.

Officers have been investigating at the scene at 40 Olcott St. since early today. Initially, police dispatchers said they did not have any information to provide, but noted that officers were expected to remain there for some time.

Police radio calls early today indicated officers were responding to the death of a child. Radio calls also indicated that a suspect was in custody.

Police have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. The JI will stream it live on our Facebook page.