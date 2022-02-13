Police investigating death of 18-year-old found shot at north Stockton park

Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man found shot at Michael Faklis Park in north Stockton.

At 11:49 p.m. on Friday police responded to reports that a person had been shot at the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. A male victim was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to a post by Stockton police on Facebook.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. A suspect has not been identified.

"They're still trying to piece together a motive and the events that led up to" the shooting, SPD spokesperson Officer Joseph Silva said.

"It's still an active investigation and we're encouraging anyone with information to give us a call."

The shooting is the second in Stockton in the span of 10 hours. About 1:30 p.m. on Friday SPD officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the 8000 block of North El Dorado Street. The victim died at a local hospital.

