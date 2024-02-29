Police investigating death of 2-year-old girl found outside Erie home on East 16th Street

Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was found outside of an east Erie residence on Thursday morning.

Erie police were sent to the residence in the 300 block of East 16th Street shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday after the girl was found outside. Additional details on the girl's death were not immediately available.

Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said major crimes detectives with the city police bureau are investigating the death and will be reviewing surveillance video as part of the probe.

