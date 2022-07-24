Police investigating death of 42-year-old woman in Tacoma Saturday night as homicide

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexis Krell
·1 min read

Police said they’re investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman in Tacoma Saturday night as a homicide.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 8:50 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street and found the woman unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

“They immediately started life-saving measures,” a Tacoma police news release said. “The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Tacoma Fire Department personnel.”

Police also responded to a shooting about 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of South 36th Street. In that case, police said someone shot into a home multiple times and hit a 44-year-old woman inside. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Recommended Stories