Police investigating death of Aliquippa man who was found in house fire on Friday

ALIQUIPPA ― While first responders battled a fire Friday evening, state police confirmed one person was found dead inside the city home.

County dispatch first received reports of a house fire in the 2100 block of Buchanan Street at 3:45 p.m. As crews worked to extinguish the flames in the Aliquippa home, a request was sent to state troopers to assist in the response after the body of 63-year-old Fred Poore II was discovered inside the building.

Firefighters continued to battle the flames throughout the evening on Friday, but the cause of the fire was not announced as of Monday morning. According to investigators, foul play is not suspected in the incident.

As of Monday morning, a cause of death has not been announced for Poore. The investigation into his death remains under investigation.

