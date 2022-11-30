Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverely woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South.

According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.

Local and state police then instituted a search for the missing woman through land, sea and air.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Salisbury Police told State Police that a canoeist had spotted a body in the waters of the Merrimack River. After removing the body from the river, officials were able to identify the recovered body as the missing Beverely woman.

The victim’s name has not been identified.

The cause of the woman’s death is under investigation.

