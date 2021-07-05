Police investigating death of child in swimming pool

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

Jul. 5—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 4-year-old girl died after being found in a swimming pool Sunday night, according to Albuquerque police.

Police at around 9 p.m. were called to the 4100 block of Stowe Road NW. The child's parents had found her unresponsive in the swimming pool.

Police didn't release additional details about the case.

Albuquerque police on Sunday night said that officers were also investigating the death of a man at the 300 block of Lansing Drive SW.

