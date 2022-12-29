Police investigating death close to South End area on Thursday afternoon

Police are investigating a death reported near Charlotte’s South End Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Summit Avenue at about noon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter. That’s near South Clarkson Street, just outside uptown and close to the southernmost interchange of Interstates 277 and 77.

Footage from WBTV shows police were seen blocking off and standing around the railroad tracks at the intersection off Summit Avenue.

The person who died is an adult woman, police officials said Thursday afternoon. The department did not release the woman’s name. Police would not say how the woman died.

Officials said police arrived for a welfare check after getting calls reporting a body near the railroad tracks.

In a separate investigation earlier Thursday, police said a man died at a hospital after officers found him with gunshot wounds near the 3100 block of Jeff Adams Drive. That’s near Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

Later, police identified the victim as 33-year-old Scott Howard. No arrests have been announced yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.