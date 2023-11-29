Police investigating death of couple as murder-suicide in Marlborough. What we know

MARLBOROUGH — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning after what authorities are saying is a murder-suicide.

Authorities said a 28-year-old woman who lived in a Rice Street apartment was shot and killed on Wednesday. The suspect is a 29-year-old man who was also found dead of a gunshot wound inside the apartment.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that the names of those involved were not being immediately released due to next of kin notifications.

In a press release, police said they responded at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday to a Rice Street residence after getting a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, two women and a child met them outside and said their female roommate had been shot inside their home. Police then found the woman and the man dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Authorities: Man threatened woman Tuesday night

Authorities said the pair had been in a dating relationship. On Tuesday, authorities said the woman was at the man's home, and he had threatened her. The woman left and returned home. The District Attorney's Office said they have not confirmed where the man lived.

Authorities then allege that on Wednesday morning, the man forced his way into the woman's home through a window. He threatened her again before shooting her and then himself, authorities said in the release.

Possible third murder in Marlborough in 2023

If the woman's death is ruled a homicide, it will be the third in Marlborough this year.

On June 1, authorities allege Daniel Uhlman, 53, of Westborough, lured his mother, Nancy Uhlman, 82, of Westborough, to the Holiday Inn parking lot on Lakeside Avenue where he attacked and killed her. He is being held without bail.

Competency questioned: Westborough murder suspect ordered to undergo further evaluations

On Aug. 2, Darlene Carreras, 37, of Marlborough, was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Eric Murray, 45, to death in her Saint Ives Way apartment. She is charged with manslaughter and is being held without bail.

Fatal stabbing: Marlborough woman is charged with manslaughter

Crime occurred near preschool

Wednesday's incident occurred near the Early Childhood Center on Washington Street, which led to Superintendent of Schools Mary Murphy alerting parents.

"This morning, the Marlborough Police Department notified us of an incident on Rice Street that had closed the street," Murphy wrote in her alert to parents. "The entrance to the Early Childhood Center is located on Rice Street. An alternative dismissal plan was put into place. At no time were students or staff in danger. We thank the Marlborough Police Department for their assistance as we implemented these alternatives plans."

Marlborough Police Chief David Giorgi referred comment to the District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives who are assigned to the District Attorney's Office and the Marlborough Police Department.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Suspected murder-suicide in Marlborough leaves two dead. What we know