Police investigating death at East Meck High School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a death reported at East Mecklenburg High School Sunday morning.

Channel 9′s photographer on the scene saw police taking pictures on the roof.

MEDIC confirmed there was a death at the 6900 block of Monroe Road, where East Meck is located, around 7:30 a.m.

They said it was a mental health call.

Earlier this week on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris came to Charlotte to talk about mental health with students at Eastway Middle School, just three miles from the incident on Sunday.

READ THE STORY: Vice President Kamala Harris announces mental health funding for NC schools

CMS directed Channel 9′s questions to CMPD and has not commented on whether there will be school tomorrow.

Details are very limited at this time. We are working to bring you updates as we receive them.

This is an active story; check this article for breaking updates.

(WATCH: 17-year-old arrested after shooting in Chester County)