Police investigating death of former Oakland man after body found in Cheat River

Jun. 2—KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Authorities in Preston and Garrett counties continue to investigate the circumstances of the death of a former Oakland man whose body was found recently in the Cheat River by kayakers.

An autopsy led to identification of the body as that of 44-year-old Thomas Earl Harris Jr., according to Capt. Travis Tichnell of the Preston County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Harris — who police said was 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighed 210 pounds and had multiple tattoos — was found May 20 in the area of the George Washington Highway Bridge near Rowlesburg, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

That post included a head and shoulders photo of Harris and a photo of a 2007 bronze Dodge Caliber — the same model that Harris was known to drive. Harris' vehicle displayed Maryland registration 8EZ1422 and has not been located, Tichnell said.

Anyone with information may contact Tichnell at 304-329-1611 or Capt. Robbie Zimmerman of the Garrett County Sheriff's Office at 304-334-1911.