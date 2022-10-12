Police investigating death on Hamilton's Parrish Avenue

Oct. 12—Police investigating a death on Parrish Avenue in Hamilton on Tuesday did not release any details about the incident, which is under investigation.

Officers arrived on scene just after noon. The coroner responded after 5 p.m.

The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors told our partners at WCPO.

A neighbor in the area who has lived on the street for more than a year said he didn't see what happened or hear any shots, but described hearing a man yell "I think she's dead! I think she's dead!"

Other neighbors said they were shocked to know that someone died on their street.