Police investigating death at New Kensington apartment complex

Police in New Kensington are investigating a death that occurred at an apartment complex.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say that police responded to the Valley at around 2 p.m.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Westmoreland County dispatchers confirmed that the county coroner was called to the scene.

The incident occurred at the Valley Royal Court along Fifth Avenue.

Channel 11 observed police finding what appeared to be a large high-powered rifle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

