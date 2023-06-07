Police investigating death at Kettering home Tuesday as a homicide

The death at a Kettering home Tuesday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police are expected to provide an update on the homicide Wednesday morning, according to the department’s public information officer.

>> PHOTOS: Death investigation launched after welfare check in Kettering

The homicide happened on the 2500 block of California Avenue.

News Center 7 previously reported that a death investigation was launched yesterday after police were called out to a house on California Avenue for a welfare check around 4:30 p.m.

Police on the scene told our team yesterday evening that a person was found dead inside a home.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Death investigation launched after welfare check in Kettering

Multiple Kettering police cruisers were on the scene and crime scene tape surrounded a home.

The identity of the person found inside the home has not been released at this time.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



