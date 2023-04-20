Police investigating death of man discovered in Moon Township drainage tunnel

MOON TWP - Allegheny County Police are investigating the death of a local man after he was discovered in a drainage tunnel Wednesday night.

According to a statement from investigators, Panayioti R. Rauseo, 35, of Moon Township, was discovered dead inside the tunnel around 9 p.m. An initial investigation led police to believe Rauseo might have fallen from a nearby cliff, but the medical examiner had not announced the cause of death as of Thursday evening.

Reports indicate Rauseo was avoiding police at the suspected time of his death. In a statement from officers, they said the man had been involved in a domestic disturbance along Fern Hallow Road earlier that day.

Police said Rauseo was not at the house when they initially responded to the incident. Rauseo returned to the location at 3:45 a.m. but left when he saw officers at the residence. Officers later found and searched his car on Randy Lane, but did not find him near the vehicle.

Later that night, Moon Township Police discovered Rauseo's body inside the drainage tunnel near Stoops Ferry Road and the Sewickley Bridge. A preliminary investigation has led police to believe Ruseo ran through a wooded area before falling from a small cliff near the tunnel. After falling, they believe he entered the tunnel and died.

