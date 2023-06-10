Police investigating death of man dumped at Bremerton hospital

Detectives in Bremerton are investigating the death of a man dumped on the ground outside a hospital Friday, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

At about 12:48 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired outside McClouds Grill House on Wheaton Way.

Witnesses told police there were several shots fired and there was a body on the ground outside the restaurant.

Officers aided the victim, who was transported to St. Michael Medical Center. That person is in stable condition.

At about 1:05 a.m. Friday, police responded to another call from 2526 Cherry Avenue, the Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton.

Medics were there when a car pulled into the driveway of the Emergency Room.

The driver got out of the car and pulled a man out of the passenger seat and left him on the ground.

The driver then got back into his car and drove away.

Medics attempted aid to the man, but he was already dead.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was able to find the car. The driver was taken into custody.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Bremerton Police Department at Derek.Ejde@ci.bremerton.wa.us or Brock.Gorang@ci.bremerton.wa.us.