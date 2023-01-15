Police are investigating death of a man found shot in Arlington motel parking lot

Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a motel on Saturday evening, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road around 5:40 p.m. Saturday after an employee called and reported a man lying unresponsive in the parking lot, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the 43-year-old man may have been at the motel parking lot “to engage in illicit sexual activity” and are looking into how that may have played a role in his death, according to the release.

Police have not made any arrests and have not identified any suspects. Anybody with information is asked to call Detective Dixon at 817-459-5579 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The man will be identified after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has notified next of kin.