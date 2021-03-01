Police investigating death of a man found Sunday night

Mara Klecker, Star Tribune

Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a man found on Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road for a report of a man who wasn't breathing. When they arrived, they found a deceased man and the scene indicated he'd been the victim of violence, police said.

The identity, along with the nature and cause of death, will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440

Recommended Stories

  • Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Slew of Buy-the-Dip Bond Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- A new market consensus has quickly formed after last week’s fire sale in bonds -- rate-hike expectations have become too aggressive and it’s time to buy.Swap traders now see the Federal Reserve raising rates in March 2023, with more than 90 basis points of increases expected by the end of 2024. A slew of strategists have come out saying that’s too much and investors should buy short-dated bonds -- those most responsive to the expected path of Fed rates -- to fade the move.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jay Barry recommended buying five-year debt, while strategists at TD Securities doubled down on their bullish stance on the same securities on Friday. Barclays Plc.’s Anshul Pradhan said to buy three-year bonds, while Citigroup Inc.’s Jabaz Mathai suggested investors target the so-called “belly of the curve,” which traditionally means maturities between three and seven years.Their views seem to have struck a chord with investors Monday, where short-term Treasuries outperformed longer-dated peers. The yield on five-year Treasuries fell as much as five basis points to 0.68%, while its 30-year equivalent rose three basis points to 2.18%.Five-year Treasuries saw a blistering selloff last week as traders brought forward the pricing of rate hikes, driving an exodus of positions which had previously been sheltered by rate guidance from the Federal Reserve.Yields surged 16 basis points to 0.73% last week, with Thursday’s move the worst performance on the yield curve since 2002.“We think these moves are not consistent with the Fed’s stance and framework, and therefore not sustainable,” wrote Guneet Dhingr, Morgan Stanley’s head of U.S. interest rate strategy, about the rate-hike expectations. He expects the Fed to push back against the market pricing in rate hikes in 2023.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver this week what are likely his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting. Other officials are also set to speak.Read: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign journalists in China see 'rapid decline in media freedom': survey

    China used coronavirus prevention measures, intimidation and visa curbs to limit foreign reporting in 2020, ushering in a "rapid decline in media freedom," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said on Monday. For the third year in a row, no journalists told the group that working conditions had improved, the FCCC said in an annual report based on 150 responses to a survey of correspondents and interviews with bureau chiefs.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods

    Donald Trump clung to his core election falsehoods in his first post-presidential speech, wrongly blamed wind power for the catastrophic power failures in Texas and revived a variety of the baseless claims that saturated his time in office, on immigration, the economy and more. THE FACTS: “Windmill calamity” is a false characterization.

  • 'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' take Golden Globes TV honors

    Netflix Inc's British royal drama "The Crown," which focused its most recent season on the troubled marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, led the television honors at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Sunday. "The Crown" was named best TV drama, one of four awards in total, including best actress for Emma Corrin, who played the young Diana struggling to adapt to life in the royal family. "Most of all, thank you so much to Diana," a surprised Corrin said as she accepted her award at the largely virtual ceremony via video.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Trump at CPAC 2021: Ex-president to taunt his enemies and underscore commitment to leading Republican party

    Trump movement is ‘far from over,’ ex-president will tell supporters at CPAC

  • Republicans cite ‘public health emergency’ for skipping Covid relief votes while speaking at maskless CPAC

    Lawmakers due to attend conservative conference where crowds booed hosts for asking guests to wear masks

  • The internet is loving Olivia Colman's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes

    Emma Corrin won the Golden Globe for playing Princess Diana in "The Crown," and her co-star did a happy dance in celebration.

  • Regina King's dazzling Golden Globes gown was covered in more than 40,000 sparkles and took 350 hours to make

    Designer brand Louis Vuitton shared details about Regina King's sparkling gown ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.

  • American Airlines flight diverted after 'disturbing and unacceptable' passenger fight over racial slur

    An American Airlines flight from Texas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix after an in-flight passenger altercation. Two women were later arrested.

  • Customers are boycotting Trader Joe's after the chain fired an employee who asked the CEO to enhance COVID-19 protections

    Ben Bonnema shared his termination letter on Twitter on Friday. It ultimately went viral and spurred the boycott.

  • White House staffer describes 'a complete lack of empathy' during Trump administration for keeping residence workers safe from COVID-19

    "People stayed home," a staffer said. "Everything from food service to national security - if it could be done at home, it was done at home."

  • Stastny scores in 1st minute of OT, Jets beat Canadiens 2-1

    Paul Stastny scored in the first minute of overtime to give Winnipeg a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, extending the Jets’ winning streak to four games. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which won the game despite being outshot 41-21. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves.

  • Fauci Fires Back at Kristi Noem Saying He’s ‘Wrong’: ‘The Numbers Don’t Lie’

    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBiden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci hit back at South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s harsh criticism of him on Sunday, saying her comments about him at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were “not very helpful” and “unfortunate.”Noem, who has received praise from conservatives for largely ignoring coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, got a standing ovation from the CPAC crowd when she boasted about ignoring the medical advice of experts and called out Fauci for supposedly being “wrong.” Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Fauci was asked if that sentiment was an impediment to the nation’s recovery.Kristi Noem Under Scrutiny for Using State Plane to Fly to NRA, Turning Points Meet-Ups“It’s unfortunate but it’s not really helpful because sometimes you think things are going well and just take a look at the numbers, they don’t lie,” he said. During an interview with Noem on the same program, anchor Margaret Brennan grilled the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate on her state’s poor performance with the deadly virus.“So for your state, you have, if you look at starting in July, which was after that spring peak, you have the highest death rate in cumulative COVID deaths per million in the country,” Brennan said, adding: “I know you’re conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?”Noem, meanwhile, brushed off the question, instead telling Brennan that “those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well.”FAUCI REACTS: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to @govkristinoem's criticism at #CPAC that the veteran medical expert is "wrong" on hospital capacity and #COVID19 caseloads: "It's unfortunate but it's not really helpful… just take a look at the numbers they don't lie." pic.twitter.com/y9Xz30lsr0— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 28, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."

  • An 8th grader wouldn't take off his hat. Instead of sending him home, the principal helped fix his haircut.

    An Indianapolis 8th grader was sent to the principal's office for refusing to take off his hat. Instead of a reprimand, he got a haircut.

  • Trump falsely claims in CPAC speech that he could beat Democrats 'for a third time' in 2024

    Trump said that the US has "gone from America first to America last" under Biden, a nod to the appeal of the former president's ideological worldview.

  • Cuomo reverses course, asks New York Attorney General and top judge to appoint independent investigator over sexual harassment claims

    New York AG Letitia James said she does "not accept" Cuomo's proposal, calling for him to grant an "independent investigation with subpoena power."