Police investigating death of man found outside downtown Bloomington library

An unhoused man was found dead early Thursday outside the Monroe County Public Library on Kirkwood Avenue.

Just after midnight, Bloomington Police Department officers responded to the library at 303 E. Kirkwood Ave. for a welfare check on an unresponsive man.

They found the 39-year-old on the east side of the building and performed CPR. Ambulance personnel continued life-saving efforts when they arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m., BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.

A friend of the man told investigators the two had laid down to sleep on the west side of the library an hour before he woke up and found the man unresponsive.

The cause and manner of death are not yet known. The man's name is being withheld until next-of-kin are notified.

