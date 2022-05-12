Police investigating the death of a man found in a state park in Sturbridge

State Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in Wells State Park in Sturbridge.

The man’s body was found around 6:30 Thursday morning, several hours after police discovered a car unattended and running. His name has not been released, but police say the man was from Warren.

He had not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Several state police K9 teams helped in the search.

“State Police detectives and Crime Scene Services personnel responded to the park to begin a death investigation, which will be conducted under the jurisdiction of the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office,” according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

