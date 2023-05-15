Police investigating death of man found in Dayton yard as homicide

Dayton police are investigating the death of a man found dead in a yard late Sunday night as a homicide.

Police responded to the 1200 block of W. Grand Avenue just before midnight on Sunday on reports of a man laying in a yard.

>> Man hospitalized, 1 unaccounted for after Riverside house fire

“I don’t know if he’s ok or not,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When they got to the scene, police found a 56-year-old man dead, Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer said. From there, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

That same man was the victim of an aggravated robbery earlier that day.

“At approximately 11:30 a.m. on the same date, the victim was robbed of his personal property at gunpoint.,” Bauer said.

>> EPA begins testing debris at site of toxic fire in Richmond

In a 911 call, the man told dispatchers that someone had “strongarmed” him and taken his bicycle in the area of Riverview Avenue and N. Broadway Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Dayton police at (937)-333-1232 and ask to speak to a detective. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.



