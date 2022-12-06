Police investigating death of man found near Durham boat ramp

Dec. 6—Authorities say a local oyster farmer tried to resuscitate a man he found on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham on Monday afternoon. Despite the efforts of rescuers, the man died.

First responders got a 911 call Monday around 3:30 p.m., reporting that a man's body had been found in the area of the Cedar Point Road boat ramp. The oyster farmer administered CPR to the victim until the arrival of emergency responders, who continued efforts to revive the man but were unsuccessful.

Durham police, New Hampshire Fish and Game and New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol are investigating the death.

The man's identity is being withheld until his family is notified, officials said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Stephen O'Connor at 603-227-2114, or by email at Stephen.O'Connor@dos.nh.gov.