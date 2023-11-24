Police investigating death of man in St. Albans

Nov. 23—A man was found dead Wednesday after law enforcement officials in St. Albans responded to a report of two men fighting.

The Somerset County Communications Center received a call just before 3 p.m. that two men were fighting at a home on Hartland Road and needed rescue.

When officers arrived, one of the men was found dead, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

Police believe there is no risk to the public.

Maine State Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, Moss said in a news release Thursday.

The body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Pittsfield Police Department, the Maine Game Wardens, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, and St. Albans Fire and Rescue.