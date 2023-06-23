Body of unidentified man found in Mandarin neighborhood pond, police asking community for help

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to 3600 Barbizon Cir. S. in response to what police considered was an undetermined death.

Once officers arrived they located an adult man in a nearby pond.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called out to conduct an investigation. They believe that no foul play was involved.

A JSO spokesperson said that while a cause of death cannot be determined at this time, JSO is asking the community to report anyone that might be missing.

If anyone has information you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

