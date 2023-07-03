Police investigating death of missing man

Jul. 3—Police said an investigation into the death of a McAlester man is underway after his body was found over the weekend after he was reported missing.

McAlester Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Mickey Virden said the body of 54-year-old William Welton was found Saturday evening.

An endangered missing person advisory was issued Friday for Welton by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the request of MPD after he was last seen Thursday morning. OHP canceled the alert Sunday morning.

Data from the Oklahoma Mesonet shows temperatures reached the mid-90s on Thursday and Friday with heat indexes topping 100 degrees on both days.

Virden said Welton's body was found on the property of a business on South George Nigh Expressway by an employee who immediately called 911.

The police spokesman said heat stress is the suspected cause of death, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the final determination into Welton's cause of death. Foul play is not suspected, according to Virden.