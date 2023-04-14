Police investigating death of Monroe County child as homicide

Police are investigating the death of an East Stroudsburg child.

On Wednesday April 12, Lehigh County coroners pronounced an 8-year-old child deceased at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

"I am ruling the death a homicide." Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said in a press release.

According to the release, the incident happened the evening of Monday, April 3 at a Mill Creek Road residence in East Stroudsburg.

Stroud Area Regional Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office are investigating the homicide, in addition to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

"Due to the active and on-going investigation and wanting the family of the child to to mourn privately during this tragic time, I will not be releasing the child's name." The coroner said.

