EAST LANSING - Police are investigating the death of a Michigan State University student found "unresponsive and not breathing" early Saturday morning, according to a news release on the City of East Lansing's website.

The student was found when East Lansing police responded to a call for assistance with a medical call at approximately 2 a.m. in the 400 block of Stoddard Avenue "where four individuals had been found passed out...," the release said.

One person could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased is an MSU student," according to the release.

Three other people were transported to Sparrow Hospital for medical care.

Police are investigating the death and awaiting the results of an autopsy, the release said. The results are expected to take six to eight weeks.

Police have not yet released the student's name.

A message left with East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson Saturday afternoon was not immediately returned.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police investigating death of MSU student found early Saturday morning