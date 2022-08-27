Police investigating death of ‘older’ man shot in central Fresno. Here’s what they know

Police are investigating the death of a man found lying Saturday morning in the middle of a central Fresno street.

Officers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues in central Fresno for calls of a pedestrian lying in the roadway. It was believed they had been hit by a car.

On the way to the scene, additional calls reported several gunshots had been fired in the area, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a man in the street. He had been shot at least once and was dead, police said. The victim has yet to be identified, but police say it was an “older male.”

The scene was cleared and the streets reopened by Saturday afternoon, but police continued to canvass the area looking for witness and surveillance video.