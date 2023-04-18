Police investigating the death of one man in Phoenix motel shooting

A Phoenix police car.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one dead at a Budget Lodge motel in Phoenix on Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Dunlap Avenue and Black Canyon Highway just before 3:30 p.m., after receiving an emergency call regarding a shooting in front of the motel room. Upon arrival, they located a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Responding fire crews transported the unidentified man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

An investigation into the incident remained ongoing, as police have yet to identify or detain any suspects. Those with any information are urged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS if they wish to remain anonymous.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dead in Phoenix Budget Lodge motel shooting Monday