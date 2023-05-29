Police investigating death related to fire in Lackawanna area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is conducting an investigation into a death that occurred in the Lackawanna area following a fire at 4100 Lenox Avenue.

According to JSO, the JFRD received a report of a fire at approximately 10:00 a.m., leading them to the scene on Lenox Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the lifeless body of a man, who was pronounced dead on-site.

In light of the circumstances, JSO officers were summoned to the location to initiate an investigation into the cause of death.

Presently, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain unknown. However, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the body was transported from another site to the scene of the fire.

To aid in their investigation, the Fire Marshal’s office has become involved, working to determine the cause of the fire itself. As of now, no weapons have been found at the scene.

JSO is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. They are encouraging individuals to contact them at (904)-630-0500.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.

