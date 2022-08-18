Police investigating death in Riverside

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the 1200 block of Frederica Place.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new details are available.





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.