Police investigating death Tuesday in Southwest Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating a death in the Beechfield neighborhood Tuesday, they said.

The department said early Tuesday night that detectives are on scene in the 530 block of Coventry Road in Southwest Baltimore for a “dead upon arrival” person.

Police declined to comment further, saying it’s too early in the investigation.

A neighbor who identified herself as Toni but declined to be named in full out of fear for her safety said the community is usually quiet — except for the sounds of children playing, squealing in delight.

“This is so heartbreaking,” she said.