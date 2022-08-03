Police investigating death of two children, one woman in New Hampshire home

Authorities are investigating after three suspicious deaths were reported in a New Hampshire home on Wednesday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says a woman and two children were found dead at a Northfield residence.

Police were on scene in the area of Wethersfield Drive.

The cause of their deaths is under investigation.

No further information was released.

