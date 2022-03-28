Police investigating the death of two people inside Canton home
CANTON – City police are investigating the death of two people inside a residence, Chief Jack Angelo confirmed.
The incident occurred Monday in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE near Rearick Park.
"We will have more information as it becomes available," Angelo said.
This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police investigating death of two people at Ellis Avenue home