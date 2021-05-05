Police investigating death at University of Minnesota fraternity house

Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death at a University of Minnesota fraternity house.

They responded to a report of a possible overdose at the 500 block of SE 10th Ave at approximately 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, according John Elder, police spokesman. Officers found a man in his 30s dead.

Homicide investigators were on the scene "as is customary with suspicious deaths," according to Elder.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the man and the cause and nature of death.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759