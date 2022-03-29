Police investigating death of Virginia Beach man found in Norfolk home

Police say they’re investigating the death of a 32-year-old Virginia Beach man who was found Monday afternoon inside a Norfolk home.

Police found Downing D. Mclean inside a home on the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road around 3:35 p.m. while assisting another law enforcement agency, police said in a Tuesday release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide investigation is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.