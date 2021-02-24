Police investigating death of West Central woman who won big at a casino

Feb. 23—Police are investigating the apparently violent death of a woman who had just won a large jackpot and had been struggling to get a man to leave her alone, according to court documents.

Jenny Jones, 46, told her mother she won big at the Northern Quest Casino before her phone went dead Feb. 15. Two days later, when Jones still hadn't picked up, her mother and stepfather stopped by her apartment at 1111 W. Sharp Avenue and found her door unlocked. Inside, Jones's stepfather found Jones dead, according to court documents.

Police found Jones face down in her living room with blood on her face and shirt, with a putty-type knife on the ground, according to court documents. The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not determined her cause of death yet, according to a media release.

One of Jones's neighbors in the home-turned-apartment building said he talked to her around 11 a.m. Feb. 15 while she was sitting in her car outside the house, court documents say.

Jones told her neighbor she had been having problems with a man and "might have to call the police" because he would not leave her apartment, the court documents say.

The neighbor said he and his roommate both heard a man in Jones's apartment who sounded like he was talking to himself later in the day Feb. 15, according to the records.

The apartment manager told police she also spoke to Jones about her casino winnings and the man she was having troubles with, though Jones was the only person named on the lease for the apartment, the court documents say.

Friday, a judge signed off on police searching the apartment for weapons, biological evidence, paperwork that might identify the man heard in her apartment, male clothing, shoe prints, cell phones and surveillance equipment, according to the search warrant.