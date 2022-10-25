Police investigating death of woman found outside in downtown Anchorage

Oct. 25—APD death investigation

Police say they are investigating the death of a woman found dead in downtown Anchorage on Monday morning.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of West Second Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a woman found dead outside.

Police officers could be seen early Monday afternoon investigating an area near a cluster of tents next to a stairway that stretches over a grassy hill and connects West Second Avenue to a parking lot on West Third Avenue.

In response to questions about the investigation, a police spokeswoman said there was no further information to release and no additional updates expected Monday.

The woman's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, police said.

