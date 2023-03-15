Police investigating death of woman found at South Lake Union encampment as homicide

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at an encampment in South Lake Union on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Mercer Street after receiving a report of a dead body.

Police located a deceased woman, presumed to be in her 50s or 60s, and secured the scene.

SPD homicide detectives also responded to the scene and will lead the investigation into this case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.