Police investigating death of woman found in river

Jun. 13—Glynn County police are investigating the cause of death of a woman whose body was found Saturday morning in the Turtle River near Blythe Island, according to a statement released Monday.

Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu identified the woman Monday as Bellanira Campos Garcia, 50. Next of kin has been notified, police said.

A boater called 911 around 9:20 a.m. Saturday after spotting what appeared to be a body floating in the river, prompting a response from county police and a Glynn County Fire Rescue crew.

Fire rescue workers used a civilian's boat to retrieve the body, according to a police report.

Her body is undergoing autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office in Pooler.

"Glynn County Police Major Crimes Unit detectives are working to determine a manner and cause of death," the release stated.

Police are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen a Hispanic woman in the Blythe Island area before 9 a.m. Saturday. Those with information are asked to call police department's Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness at 912-264-1333, or email gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

This is a developing story.