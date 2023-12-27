Police investigating death of woman at Lunenburg mobile home complex

LUNENBURG — A man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman at a mobile home park.

Officers were called to the complex on Massachusetts Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. A woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the office of District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Wednesday.

