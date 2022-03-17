Police investigating the death of young man in Madison County

Investigators aren’t saying much about a death at a Venice apartment complex Thursday morning.

Newly-appointed Venice Police Chief Antonio White said police were called to the Bessel Apartments in the 1300 block of Kline at about 1:45 a.m. He described the deceased person as a young man, but said he could not confirm a name, date of birth or cause of death.

The Madison County Coroner’s office said the man died at a St. Louis hospital.

Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation, White said.